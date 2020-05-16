Ali Fazal Misses Girlfriend Richa Chadha, Says, 'Wish Could Go & Meet Her'

Quick links:
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha who has been in a steady relationship for a few years now are currently away amidst the nationwide lockdown to fight Coronavirus. The actor in an interview with a leading daily confessed that the lockdown period would have been easier if he could visit her.
Fazal explained that if one took to the right precautions, people could go and meet their loved ones but currently, it is difficult as there are many restrictions and people aren't following the rules and are spotted without masks on the streets. What's the first thing Fazal would do once this is all over and quickly comes the reply, 'Visit my mother'. Fazal said he wants to go home and spend time with his mother as half the year has been wasted in this tragic incident.
Fazal said that he always tried and go home during Ramzan but the situation is inevitable. 'Mirzapur' actor shared that apart from house chores, he has been keeping himself busy with writing and developing some scripts. With quarantining alone at his Bandra home, Fazal has been battling with anxiety and fear but is happy that his friends Poorna Jagannathan and Richa Chadha are keeping his spirits up during these absurd times.
Richa Chadha remembers 'when she could travel' in cute video with beau Ali Fazal, watch
Kuchh hee din pehle ki baat hai - Kuchh hee din pehle ki baat hai - “ welcome to The Guard... 9872...5567 . You current id .. .. “ Hum khade hass rahe thhey.. “ and the launch is in 5-4-3-2..... “ “ yes we have done it... the country is proud to be part of ......” kuchh hee din pehle————sifaarish .. sarfarosh.. fosh.. faushi ki dua .. “ Maine apne bachche nadi mein phek daale” - report it report it report it!!... LOL. Hi . NEW WORLD . THIS THIS ONE MAN, YOU GOTTA WATCH THIS , haha hahah. I kno i kno . I am meditating.. ya . Its the only wayyyyyhhyyhhhbbnxihxhxbbdhdhhddjrbbnzkosoebu R” rerrererrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrrr404. Kuchh hee din pehle.. ek lamha hee toh guzra thha.. aaj aap sharmaa gaye! “ jalao saalon ko..yahi hain.. yahi hain. Yeh hum nahi .. hum tum nahi” - (the world is the world is.. ( oh the total FUCKERY OF MY TIME AND YOUR MONEY - the herd . The herd will follow. WWG...follow? Follow i will . Must you? Follow the money. BOOM BOOM !!! “ reports of a shootout.. Kal hee toh pata chala - main aagaya. Dont get used to that image? Because now when we think of her. We dont see her. We see the image. “ ._. .._ _. “ Photograph courtesy : @josephradhik
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.