Ali Fazal Misses Girlfriend Richa Chadha, Says, 'Wish Could Go & Meet Her'

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha who has been in a steady relationship for a few years now are currently away amidst the nationwide lockdown to fight Coronavirus. The actor in an interview with a leading daily confessed that the lockdown period would have been easier if he could visit her.

Fazal explained that if one took to the right precautions, people could go and meet their loved ones but currently, it is difficult as there are many restrictions and people aren't following the rules and are spotted without masks on the streets. What's the first thing Fazal would do once this is all over and quickly comes the reply, 'Visit my mother'. Fazal said he wants to go home and spend time with his mother as half the year has been wasted in this tragic incident.

Fazal said that he always tried and go home during Ramzan but the situation is inevitable. 'Mirzapur' actor shared that apart from house chores, he has been keeping himself busy with writing and developing some scripts. With quarantining alone at his Bandra home, Fazal has been battling with anxiety and fear but is happy that his friends Poorna Jagannathan and Richa Chadha are keeping his spirits up during these absurd times.

