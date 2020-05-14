Richa Chadha Remembers 'when She Could Travel' In Cute Video With Beau Ali Fazal, Watch

Amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood celebrities have been encouraging their fans to stay at home during this crisis and make the most out of the quarantine period. During this time, social media has played an important role as the actors are able to reach out to their fans. Celebrities are doing their bit to reach out to their fans and share updates about their day to day activities. One of them is the Fukrey actor Richa Chadha. Richa Chadha shared an adorable throwback video with her beau Ali Fazal.

Recently, Richa Chadha took to her Instagram account to share a cute throwback video. The video features Richa Chadha's beau Ali Fazal. The couple shares a cute moment where Ali Fazal is taking the video and Richa Chadha unties her hair open. In the end, the way the two look at each other is something that captured the fans' attention. Richa Chadha captioned the video saying "Long time no see @alifazal9 . (Surprise) When we could travel. #wishfulthinking #bae #ABaeOyeAli #richachadha #wednesday #wanderlust #globalgypsy #wannagoback"

Here is a look at Richa Chadha's video

The cute video immediately captured everyone's attention. In no time, fans flooded the comments section. Not just fans, but actors Dia Mirza and Fatima Sana Shaikh also posted comments on the video.

Reportedly, Ali Fazal and his actor fiancee Richa Chadha have postponed their wedding in wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. Reports also suggest that Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha were planning to get married in April. the couple also had guests flying from the US and Europe for the wedding.

On the work front, Richa Chadha was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari's film Panga. The film also features Kangana Ranaut, Neena Gupta and Jassi Gill in the pivotal roles. Up next, Richa Chadha will be seen in the film Temple Girl which is said to be a drama film with a strong backdrop of a love story. According to reports, the film was all set to go on floors in the month of May. Reportedly, Richa Chadha was the first choice to play this role as it was believed that only she could play this role with ease.

