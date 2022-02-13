Last Updated:

Ali Fazal Opens Up On His 'Death On The Nile' Co-star Gal Gadot; Says 'she's Very Kind'

Recently actor Ali Fazal got candid and opened up about his equation with his 'Death on the Nile' co-star Gal Gadot. He also revealed about his crush. Read on.

Written By
Sneha Biswas
Ali Fazal

Image: instagram@alifazal9


Actor Ali Fazal garnered a lot of appreciation with the release of his latest Hollywood film Death On The Nile. In the film, Ali was seen portraying the role of Andrew Katchadourian, the cousin of Gal Gadot's character Linnet Ridgeway. The movie revolves around mystery, emotional chaos and deadly consequences triggered by obsessive love. 

It was released in theatres on February 11, 2021. Ali was praised for his role in the mystery drama film. Recently, the actor got candid and opened up about his equation with his Death on the Nile co-star Gal Gadot.

Ali Fazal reveals that Gal Gadot is very kind 

In a recent chat with Pinkvilla, actor Ali Fazal talked about his experience working with Gadot and praising Gadot, the  Khamoshiyan actor said,

"She's very kind. She's also someone who in such a short span has skyrocketed to stardom, especially after playing Wonder Woman and all the other characters and being a part of DC in such a big way. But, for her to come back from there into something like this [Death on the Nile] which is a classic whodunit, classic film, she's a very giving actor." 

In the same interview, he also expresses how he gets along well with the Wonder Woman actor and calls her  "beautiful, punctual and very hardworking."

Ali Fazal reveals he has a crush on Anette Bening

He also revealed he had a crush on Annette Bening who essayed the character of Euphemia, a renowned painter and Bouc's mother in the movie. Adding to this Ali says,

READ | 'Death on the Nile': Ali Fazal, Gal Gadot and others' look from Kenneth Branagh's film out

"She's just beautiful. I think I had a little crush on her. We have seen her forever in the movies and I had some very interesting conversations with her."

More about the Film Death on the Nile

The film Death On The Nile is directed by actor and director Kenneth Branagh. The film has a stellar cast including supremely popular Gal Gadot, along with Emma Mackey, Sophie Okonedo, Rose Leslie, Letita Wright, Jennifer Saunders, Dawn French and Kenneth Branagh reprising the role of famous spy Hercule Poirot. Death On The Nile is a follow-up to Murder on the Orient Express (2017). The film is produced by 20th Century Fox and has been released theatrically on February 11, 2022. 

READ | Ali Fazal's powerful role in 'Death On The Nile' revealed; Watch promo to know more

Image: instagram@alifazal9

READ | Ali Fazal reacts to Mrunal Thakur wishing him luck for 'Death On The Nile'; 'Thanks babu'
READ | Death on the Nile Twitter Review: Netizens call Gal Gadot-starrer 'a worthwhile watch'
READ | 'Death on the Nile' gets banned in Lebanon,Kuwait in protest of Israeli star Gal Gadot

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Ali Fazal, Gal Gadot, Death on the Nile
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND