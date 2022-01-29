Ali Fazal Reacts To Mrunal Thakur Wishing Him Luck For 'Death On The Nile'; 'Thanks Babu'

The year 2021 was undoubtedly very interesting for Bollywood actor Ali Fazal as he grabbed some exciting projects in Hindi and Hollywood films. Ali is currently gearing up for the release of the murder mystery movie Death On The Nile. The actor has been garnering praises from fans as well as celebrities after he released two new promos from the film, featuring his character. Recently, Ali's industry friend Mrunal Thakur, who will be next seen in Jersey alongside Shahid Kapoor, wished luck to the Mirzapur actor for his upcoming film.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Mrunal Thakur reposted one of the promos of the film Death On The Nile. Praising Ali for his performance, the Dhamaka actor wrote, "Killing it and How?" Mrunal further wished luck to Ali Fazal for his spectacular execution in the promos. She wrote, "@alifazal congratulations and All The Best for the release. (sic)"

Well, this appreciation post has been reposted by the Khamoshiyan actor as he wrote, "Thanks babu", adding some kissing emojis.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Ali Fazal shared about his upcoming projects. The Fukrey Returns actor stated that "getting to work with Vishal Bhardwaj is every actor’s dream and then sharing screen notes in Kandhar with Gerard Butler and other guys is fun." Speaking on his next release, co-starring Gal Gadot, Ali said that the turf has gotten bigger and there is a lot more to give.

Ali Fazal shares promo of Death On The Nile

Recently, Ali shared a couple of promos from Death On The Nile. Fazal is playing the role of Andrew Katchadourian, the cousin of Gal Gadot's character Linnet Ridgeway and has been tagged as a 'slippery fish' making him quite a probable suspect for the murder that has taken place on the ship. He captioned the post, "Keep your friends close. See me as The Cousin in #DeathOnTheNile exclusively in theatres on February 11. @deathonthenile @20thcenturystudios @20thcenturyin (sic)".

More about Death On The Nile

Death On The Nile is based on Agatha Christie's 1937 novel of the same name and follows Hercule Poirot, a world-renowned private detective who is entrusted with the important task of identifying the murderer after a passenger is killed on a luxurious cruise.

The Death On The Nile is set to be released on 11 February 2022.

(Image: @alifazal9/@mrunalthakur/Instagram)