Ali Fazal Pens Beautiful Romantic Poem Wishing GF Richa Chadha On Birthday

Ali Fazal brought his inner poet out on the occasion of girlfriend Richa Chadha's birthday. Posting a rather special picture of the two, he wrote that he would let the post do all the talking. “One of my all-time favorite photographs of life.. I miss. Arey Mohabbat. Happy Birthday. Janamdin Mubarak partner! Doori bhi ajeeb cheez hai – nahi khair ajeeb nahi hai, main kuch poetic likhna Chah raha tha iss mauke pe. I guess, the photo says it all. Aur himmat bhi nahi hui. . @therichachadha,” he wrote, sharing a picture. He then went on to pen a few lines for his loved one.

Ali Fazal's cute post for girlfriend

Richa and Ali's 'milte hai' banter:

Ali Fazal and his girlfriend Richa Chadha engaged in some hilarious banter ensued between the two. Approaching the 'Section 375' actress, Fazal asked her what she meant by 'being natural', to which Chadha quips saying, "Natural? Oh, you mean what I was three hours back?" This banter then led to a storm of chuckles, after which Richa told Ali, 'ghar par milte hai'

About Richa

Richa Chadha is an Indian actor who gained much appreciation for her character Zarina in the Amazon Prime series, Inside Edge. The series is based on the popular game of cricket. The actor is known for experimenting with her roles in every new movie or series she is a part of. In her interview with a leading daily, Richa Chadha spoke about her role in Inside Edge 2. She mentioned that it is a better time for her in the industry and her first attempt at stand-up comedy.

The actor is gearing up for the second season of the series titled Inside Edge 2. Richa Chadha talked about her character Zarina, mentioning that the character will be in a conflicted state of mind. She explained that in the first season of Inside Edge, Zarina was more of a moralistic character. In the second season, the character will undergo a transformation, and Zarina's dark side will be seen on screen. The Gangs of Wasseypur actor added that the viewers have only seen her dog getting killed in the first season and that no one has seen her family. Sharing more insights into Zarina’s character, she mentioned that she now has a thought that she should join the bad guys and also have a profit share in her films.

