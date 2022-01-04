Ali Fazal Pens Emotional Note On 'Death On The Nile' With New Still; Gal Gadot Reacts

While Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been the most notable face from India in major Hollywood films today, there are other actors too who have been showcasing their talent in the West. One of them has been Ali Fazal. The actor has worked alongside Judi Dench in his Hollywood debut.

The Mirzapur star is now working on Death on the Nile and his co-star, this time, is none other than Gal Gadot aka Wonder Woman. Ahead of the release, Ali dropped a still from the project, with an emotional note and the latter was impressed.

Ali Fazal's Death on the Nile post impresses co-star Gal Gadot

Ali penned an emotional note to inform his fans that the movie was coming up for release in theatres soon. The film is based on legendary Agatha Christie's novel of the same name and the actor felt privileged to be 'immortalised' into one of her characters. He conveyed his gratitude to the director Kenneth Branagh and the cast, whom he termed as a 'sport and fun bunch to share notes and screen with.'

He then shared a deep thought about one going through life and getting 'caught up in the realm of right', the 'illusion of the true' and the 'light in the tunnel' that they forget to look past the frame, or in other words the 'mirror in interrogation rooms.' He wondered if there would be people always behind the mirrors, and if those would constitute their lives.

"Working it just to make us look our pretty best," he wrote and added they remember the hard work that went into the film, to 'create these visuals' and bringing Kenneth's 'vision to life.'

He added that it was definitely a 'job' they were doing, but he asserted that they were artists who 'don't just move on', but take the world with them to 'places of better value.'Ali gave a shoutout to every technician of the film, and highlighted their 'hard work and perseverance.'

He said he was sure about looking good in the still and praised Gal Gadot's look too. In the comments section, Gal Gadot showered love on him with a heart emoji.

Ali and Gal Gadot bonded on Death on the Nile sets

Ali and Gal had bonded big time previously as well. in 2020, when Ali had wished Gal good luck for Wonder Woman 1984, she had said that she missed him. She was also present with him when he celebrated his birthday in 2019.

Death on the Nile will hit the theatres on February 11.