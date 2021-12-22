After keeping fans on their toes for long and witnessing multiple delays, the makers of the upcoming film Death on the Nile have finally released the trailer. A new trailer and poster for the Agatha Christie adaptation were unveiled by 20th Century Studios ahead of its planned February debut. The film directed by Kenneth Branagh also brings back Armie Hammer on-screen after involvement in a Hollywood scandal.

Apart from Hammer, the other star cast includes Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Emma Mackey, Russell Brand, Sophie Okonedo, Annette Bening, and more. Actor Ali Fazal will also be seen featuring in the film. Fazal, who has appeared in Hollywood projects such as Furious 7 and Victoria & Abdul in the past, makes a couple of quick appearances in the trailer.

Death on the Nile trailer released

The upcoming film is based on the 1937 Agatha Christie novel, Death on the Nile and it is a sequel to Branagh's 2017 adaptation of The Orient Express. The crime thriller that is slated to release theatrically on February 11 in the US, follows detective Hercule Poirot (Branagh) as he investigates the murder of a young heiress aboard a cruise ship on what should have been a glamorous Egyptian vacation across the Nile River. The new trailer of the murder mystery focuses on other cast members including Kenneth Branagh's detective Hercule Poirot for whom everyone remains a suspect.

The trailer of the crime thriller unfolds the mystery of the murder on a cruise Karnak and how it brings everyone on the ship under the light of suspects. The stupendous acting skills by Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot have left her fans in awe. Sharing the trailer, the official Twitter page of Death on the Nile wrote, “Every passenger has a motive. Watch the new trailer for #DeathOnTheNile, in theaters February 11.” The page also shared a new poster that featured all the stars of the film together.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Hammer who appears in certain scenes in the film became embroiled in controversy in January, when an anonymous Instagram account shared unverified screenshots of messages describing cannibalism and violent sexual fantasies, which were purportedly sent by the actor to various women who said they had sexual relationships with him. However, Hammer denied the allegations, calling them "bulls--- claims" and "spurious online attacks."

