From '3 Idiots' To 'Death On The Nile': Check Out Ali Fazal's Massive Net Worth; Read

Bollywood actor Ali Fazal has been working in the movie business for the past 11 years. Since his massive debut in 3 Idiots, Ali has come a long way in his career and has delivered several successful projects, most prominent ones being Fukrey, and Milan Talkies.

The actor has also worked in a blockbuster Hollywood movie Victoria and Abdul and is currently awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Death in the Nile. Take a look at Ali’s estimated net worth.

Also Read | China Floods Threaten Ancient Leshan Buddha Statue, Thousands Evacuated From West Sichuan

Ali's net worth

As per a report published in celebcentre.com, Ali Fazal’s net worth is estimated to be around 3 million USD. Converted in rupees, Ali’s net worth becomes Rs 22,51,27,500 (Rs 22.51). The report further adds that Ali charges nearly Rs 35 lakhs for a film.

Reportedly, Ali owns a palatial abode in Mumbai’s, Bandra area, where several other celebrities nest. As per Lifestyle Youtube channel, Ali is a huge car enthusiast and he owns a BMW X6 car and a Toyota Land cruiser, which costs around Rs 68 lakhs and Rs 1.18 crores respectively. Ali is currently in a relationship with Bollywood actor Richa Chadha.

Also Read | Ali Fazal's Animated Video 'Tasveer' Narrates Humanitarian Crisis Amid COVID-19; Watch

On the professional front

Reportedly, Richa Chadha and Alia Fazal will be seen next in the third franchise of the hit film, Fukrey. Reportedly, the makers of the film, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are currently on the scripting stage of the much-awaited movie and as soon as the Coronavirus situation calms down in India, they shall start shooting for the film from October 2020. If everything falls in place, the audience will get to see the real-life couple once again back on the silver screen soon.

Also Read | Taiwan Government Accuses China Of Cyberattack, Claims 6,000 Email Accounts Compromised

Ali Fazal is also gearing up for the release of the second season of Mirzapur, which is set in the bylanes of the North Indian crime world. Starring Pankaj Tripathi, Ali and Vikrant Massey in the leading roles, Mirzapur narrates a shocking incident at a wedding procession, which ignites a series of aberrant murders and events in the lawless city of Mirzapur. Created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, the show also stars Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi in prominent roles.

Also Read | China Floods Threaten Ancient Leshan Buddha Statue, Thousands Evacuated From West Sichuan

(Image credits: Ali Fazal Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.