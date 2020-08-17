Ali Fazal's Animated Video 'Tasveer' Narrates Humanitarian Crisis Amid COVID-19; Watch

Actor Ali Fazal has been busy dubbing Mirzapur's season 2 but took some time out to lend his voice to an animated short film titled Tasveer. The short film has been shared by Ali Fazal on his Instagram, and it speaks about the humanitarian crisis people faced and the need for kindness during the testing time of COVID-19. Check out the short film below -

Ali Fazal's Tasveer

The film ultimately speaks about how COVID-19 showed the blatant class divide in a society where one class of people is confined to the comfort of their homes while others were left to starve on the streets. The message of the animated short, which is shown at the end reads - "COVID laid before the class-divides of our society. This film is an apology to those who suffered while we watched, and a promise to build a kinder, more equal, world around us'. The animation for the short film has been done by Ashutosh Pathak with Neel Adhikari rendering the music.

Image courtesy - still from Tasveer (Ali Fazal Instagram)

The couplet narrated by Ali Fazal in the animated short has been originally written by Ashutosh Pathak. According to the writer, Tasveer is a portrait of the privileged middle class. The short film acts as an apology to the underprivileged class who had to suffer the horrors of starving and being homeless during the nationwide lockdown. Actor Ali Fazal has described the short film to be the truth. Check out his detailed views about Tasveer below -

“It’s a truth poignantly penned by Ashutosh, that I found myself lucky enough to be able to lend my voice to. The idea was to keep the tonality not too much in the face because the visuals were going to be strong as they are. The words had to seamlessly slip into the skin of the reader and yet be strong enough to be heard. The best thing about art is it gets to place mirrors in the face of society and even ask some relevant questions. I don't know what our better versions look like, but we’ve all seen our worst as humanity this year.”

