Alia Bhatt Addresses 'Love Storiyaan' Memes From 'Kesariya’; 'Why Should I Complain If...'

Apart from real couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s on-screen chemistry in Kesariya song from their upcoming film Brahmastra, fans have been trolling the song for a particular word in the lyrics. The teaser of Kesariya was a huge hit with the fans until the entire audio was released and the mention of ‘Love Storiyaan’ upset fans.

Alia Bhatt who is looking forward to her first venture as a producer with the release of Darlings was in Delhi for the launch of the song La Ilaaj from the upcoming film. Apart from Alia, the film also stars Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, and others in key roles. The film is slated to release on the giant streamer, Netflix on August 5.

Alia Bhatt reacts to the negativity around Kesariya song from Brahmastra

During the song launch, the Gangubai Kathiawadi star addressed the negativity around Kesariya while sharing her hot take on the memes and trolls surrounding the same. Reacting to the same, the actor told the media, “Gaana number one pe hai, toh main kyun complaint karun! (If the song is number one on the charts, then why should I complain).

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s first film together after their April wedding. Alia Bhatt, who is expecting her first baby, also spoke about managing her professional commitments during pregnancy. “If you are fit and healthy, there is no need to take rest. Working gives me peace, it’s my passion, and it keeps my heart, mind, and soul alive and charged. So I would want to work till I am a hundred years old," said the Highway actor.

She also quipped how working is therapeutic for her as it keeps her heart and soul alive. Touted to be a dark comedy, the trailer of the film is filled with emotions, drama, and dark humour. Helmed by Jasmeet K. Reen, the film is co-produced by Alia Bhatt under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. On the other hand, Brahmastra which also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Mouni Roy in key roles, is slated to release theatrically on September 9, 2022.

IMAGE: Instagram/AliaaBhatt/Twitter/@RKs_Tilllast