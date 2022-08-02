Alia Bhatt Breaks Silence On Working During Pregnancy; Says 'I Will Work Till I Turn 100'

Alia Bhatt currently has a lot on her plate. While the actor is gearing up for the release of her maiden production Darlings, she is also expecting her first child with her actor husband Ranbir Kapoor. The actor has been rigorously working during her pregnancy and even shot her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot. While she is currently on a promotional spree for Darlings and is often asked if she needs to rest during her pregnancy, Alia recently broke her silence on the same and quipped how he loves working.

Alia Bhatt was recently spotted promoting her upcoming film Darlings along with her director Jasmeet K Reen and co-stars Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma. The actor, who is expecting her first child, is turning heads with her stunning fashion choices throughout the film's promotions. According to a video, shared by Viral Bhayani, the actor recently opened up about working during her pregnancy and revealed that she is fit and fine. She also quipped how working is therapeutic for her as it keeps her heart and soul alive. She also added that she will keep working till she turns 100 years old.

Alia Bhatt said, "Aap fit ho healthy ho fine ho to koi rest karne ki zaroorat hai hi nahi. Kaam karna mujhe sukoon deta hai. Ye mera passion hai. (If you are fit, healthy and fine, then you don't need to rest. Working is my passion and it provides me peace.)" It keeps my heart, mind, soul everything alive and charged. To me to 100 saal ki umar tak kaam karungi (So, I will work till I turn 100 years old)," she added.

Details about Darlings

Touted to be a dark comedy, the upcoming film Darlings will see Alia Bhatt share the screen space with her Gully Boy co-star Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah. According to its trailer, the movie is filled with emotions, drama and dark humour. Helmed by Jasmeet K. Reen, the film is co-produced by Alia Bhatt under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions. The film will arrive on Netflix on August 5, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt