How Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday And Other Bollywood Actresses Spent Their Weekend

With everyone stuck in quarantine, the latest source of entertainment for fans is watching what their favourite idols are up to. The stars are trying their best to reach out to their fans through their social media as they hold live sessions while signers try to host live concerts. The celebrities are also quite active on their social media as they share snaps from their quarantine life to keep their fans updated about everything.

They are also making use of their platform to urge the fans to stay in amid the pandemic. A lot of celebrities also urged the fans to participate in the 9 PM 9 Minutes initiative of the Prime Minister. Take a look at how Bollywood celebs like Alia Bhatt and Sara Ali Khan and more spent their weekends.

How Bollywood actresses spent their weekend

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt posted a picture of her diyas that she lit up in support of the fight against Coronavirus. Earlier, she took to her social media to share a picture of her attempt at paleo banana bread. Shwe shared in the caption that she stayed home and baked a little with her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt Reveals Why She Is Worried For Her Father During The COVID-19 Lockdown

Sara Ali Khan

It seems that Sara Ali Khan spent her weekend missing the outside world. She took to her social media to share a throwback picture from one of her shoots. She maintained the consistency of hilarious captions as she posted a poem in her caption. She is seen enjoying her Hoola Hoop in the picture.

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is taking it one day at a time amid the quarantine. She recently shared a selfie-and mentioned in the caption that she is taking it one day at a time. She earlier took to her social media to share a series of pictures with her dog and her sister.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt Leaves This Adorable Comment On Kapoor Family's Throwback Photo

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar also stood in support as she flashed her phone light for the fight against the Coronavirus. She took to her social media to share a video where is seen flashing her phone flashlight. She captioned the post, "Thank you 🙏🏻 to all our doctors, all the front line workers and their families. We promise to do our bit by staying indoors and being responsible towards you and our society. Together #indiafightscorona #9pm9minutes #gratitude." [sic]

Swara Bhasker

It seems that Swara Bhasker had an interesting weekend as she had a Lockdown adventure. The actor rescued a black baby kite when she was walking her dog Godot. She shared a video on her social media where she is seen feeding the bird some raw chicken.

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt’s 'Udta Punjab' Marked Debut Of THIS Punjabi Actor; Learn Interesting Trivia

ALSO READ | Alia Bhatt Vs Kiara Advani - Who Wore Manish Malhotra Outfits Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.