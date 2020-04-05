Alia Bhatt’s 'Udta Punjab' Marked Debut Of THIS Punjabi Actor; Learn Interesting Trivia

Director Abhishek Chaubey made the movie Udta Punjab under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures and Phantom Films. The story focused on the fictional character of youths who are succumbed to the influence of drugs. The film featured Shahid Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor Khan. To know the trivia about Alia Bhatt movie Udta Punjab continue reading:

Alia Bhatt’s movie Udta Punjab Trivia

It was actor & singer Diljit Dosanjh's debut movie in Bollywood.

According to the IMDb trivia’s, the film ran into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification for its graphic depiction of drug abuse and explicit language. The film initially received 13 cuts, which amount to a total of 89 deletions, from the Revising Committee of the Central Board of Film Certification. The producers (Phantom Films) sought the help of Mumbai High Court to sort out the issue and eventually got the film cleared with only one cut and with an Adult rating.

Abhishek Bachchan was signed for Diljit's role but he later opted-out.

Shahid Kapoor's look in the film has been inspired by David Spade from the Hollywood film Joe Dirt.

Ayushman Khurana and Emraan Hashmi were in talks for Diljit's role before he accepted.

Two days prior to its release a copy of the film that was submitted to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC, popularly referred to as the Censor Board) found its way on several torrent sites. However, soon the download links were "removed due to a copyright complaint".

The film was banned in Pakistan by CBFC Pakistan for the "use of abusive language."

Fawad Khan was considered for the role of Tommy Singh/Gabru.

Rumour stated Kareena Kapoor signed the film on a condition that she didn't have any scenes with Shahid Kapur.

Shahid Kapur's character is said to be based on Honey Singh.

Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor's appeared in the same film after much delayed Milenge Milenge 2010. But they had no scenes together.

Kareena Kapoor and Diljit Dosanjh later teamed up for Good Newwz in 2019. In both films, they weren't paired opposite each other.

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra were also approached for the film.

