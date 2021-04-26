Alia Bhatt & Ranbir Kapoor Return To Mumbai With Tiger & Disha Amid Maldives Travel Norm

Indian actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor along with Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani are reportedly back in Mumbai. The Bollywood celebrities were spotted at the airport, yesterday, on April 25 as they got back from their trip. Actress Alia Bhatt could be seen walking next to Ranbir Kapoor while wearing a white top, blue shorts along with a camo-print jacket while Ranbir could be seen in a white shirt and blue jeans along with a bag.

Disha Patani could be seen in a pink crop top along with blue jeans while Tiger opted for a blue vest and white pants.However, all four could be seen wearing protective masks. Take a look at some of the photos below.

More about Alia, Ranbir, Tiger and Disha's Maldives trip

As per their Instagram handles and paparazzi photos, Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani headed to the Maldives first and were then joined by Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The foursome's return from the islands comes amid the announcement of travel restrictions by the Ministry of Tourism in the Maldives. The islands have seemingly kept flights open, but asked Indians and others travelling from India to only stay in remote islands during their vacations in order to keep tourism safe.

With effect from 27 April @HPA_mv suspends tourists travelling from #India to #Maldives from staying at tourist facilities in inhabited islands. We thank you for the support in our endeavour to make tourism safest possible with minimum inconvenience. — Ministry of Tourism (@MoTmv) April 25, 2021

Alia & Ranbir along with Tiger & Disha headed to their holiday destination just last week, which earned them a lot of criticism from fans and celebrities alike. Disha Patani's photos on Instagram, featured the actress in a bikini while Alia didn't share anything. Celebrities like actor Annu Kapoor also tweeted talking about how the actors do not need to make a big show out of it and if they are fortunate enough to be able to have fun during this crisis then they should do it in private.

I humbly appeal to rich and famous from all walks of life and media not to post their pictures vacationing at exotic locations while the most of the world suffers with pandemic

à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¥€ à¤•à¥‹ à¤œà¤²à¤¾ à¤•à¥‡ à¤®à¤œà¤¼à¤²à¥‚à¤®à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥€ à¤¬à¤¦à¥à¤¦à¥à¤† à¤•à¥à¤¯à¥‹à¤‚ à¤²à¥‡à¤¨à¤¾ ? — ANNU KAPOOR (@annukapoor_) April 23, 2021

Many fans have also expressed outrage over the actors' recent trip. In the comments sections of the photos clicked by Bollywood paparazzi's fans expressed distaste over the recent decision made by the actors to travel for a vacation.

Image source - Manav Manglani Instagram