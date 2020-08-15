From Alia Bhatt & Ranveer's Untitled Film To 'Kick 2', List Of Upcoming Movies To Expect

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, the movie industry also had to be on a standstill for safety reasons. However, after unlock 1.0, several movies and shows resumed back to complete the filming. As the shooting schedules are back on track with strict safety guidelines, in August, several new films and projects were announced. Take a look at new movies announced and reported this week.

Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh

As mentioned by Pinkvilla, a source told them that Karan Johar's next film will feature Ranveer and Alia. He is currently working on the script. It is most likely a romantic comedy flick. The source also revealed that Karan has discussed the idea with both the actors and will soon make an official announcement as well.

Kick 2

Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala officially announced Kick 2 on Jacqueline Fernandez's birthday, August 11. The makers revealed that the script for Kick 2 was locked at 4 am on Tuesday, August 11 and the film will again star Salman Khan and Jacqueline in lead roles. Warda Nadiadwala also revealed that Sajid Nadiadwala has written an exceptional role for Jacqueline Fernandez in the movie. It will be bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Here is your BIRTHDAY GIFT that will be remembered Forever! 💃🏻@Asli_Jacqueline overjoyed to FORMALLY announce that #SajidNadiadwala locked the script at 4am this morning & has written an exceptional role for you! @BeingSalmanKhan's #Kick2 rolling soon😎 Welcome Back! @NGEMovies pic.twitter.com/2xK7osY00T — Warda S Nadiadwala 🐎 (@WardaNadiadwala) August 11, 2020

Jogira Sara Ra Ra

Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen sharing screen space with Neha Sharma in Jogira Sara Ra Ra. The film is helmed by Kushan Nandy. As mentioned in Taran Adarsh's Instagram announcement, the film is a romantic comedy. This will be Nawazuddin's first film opposite Neha Sharma. Jogira Sara Ra Ra also marks the reunion of director Kushan Nandy with Nawazuddin Siddiqui after their action thriller Babumoshai Bandookbaaz in 2017.

Ayushmann & Vaani untitled film

According to movie critic Taran Adarsh's recent Instagram post, Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen sharing screen space in a new movie opposite Vaani Kapoor. The untitled film will be directed by Abhishek Kapoor. The post also revealed that the film is a love story based in the region of North India. Ayushmann Khurrana will be seen enacting the role of an athlete. The movie will begin shooting by October 2020.

Allu Arjun's untitled film

Allu Arjun recently confirmed that he will be collaborating in a new venture with director Koratala Siva. He took to his Twiter handle and shared the announcement. Sharing the news, Allu Arjun tweeted, "Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu . Been looking forward for this for quiet a while . My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture . Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys." The poster of the announcement post featured two young guys.

Very much elated to announce my next film #AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu . Been looking forward for this for quiet a while . My best wishes to Sudakar Garu for his 1st venture . Sandy , Swathi & Nutty this is my way of showing of my love for you guys . pic.twitter.com/uwOjtSAMJV — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) July 31, 2020

