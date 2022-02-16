Alia Bhatt Arrives In Style At Berlin Film Festival, Strikes 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Pose

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is currently in Berlin for the premiere of her forthcoming movie, Gangubai Kathiawadi. The actor has been updating her fans with her upcoming woman-centric drama and her posts on social media handles are proof of it. Meanwhile, Alia is attending the Berlin International Film Festival (BIFF) for Gangubai Kathiawadi's grand premiere under the category Berlinale Special, a segment dedicated to exemplary cinema. Well, this is not the first time that the actor has represented her films internationally, previously also, her films like Highway and Gully Boy were premiered in BIFF.

Alia strikes a 'Namaste' pose at BIFF, 2022

Photos of Alia Bhatt donning an all-white ensemble went viral and the actor looked nothing less than a diva. The Raazi actor, who also shared the photographs on her Instagram handle, was decked up in a white jacket with a large collar and a flared skirt underneath. She chose to go basic with a nude makeup look, her hair was tied in a half bun and large earrings complemented the whole appearance.

Alia struck the famous Gangubai pose at the Berlin International Film Festival. A video went viral in which the actor joined both of her hands in a 'namaste' pose as she posed in front of the camera.

More on Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S Hussain Zaidi. Alia Bhatt-starrer and Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial will have three more shows – on February 17 at Urania at 9:00 pm, on February 19 at 8:30 pm at the International cinema, and on February 20 at 11:30 am at Cineplex Titania. It has also come to light that Gangubai Kathiawadi is 152 minutes long, that is, 2 hours and 32 minutes.

Recently, in an interview with Variety, Sanjay Leela Bhansali hailed Alia for choosing the role of Gangubai. Praising the Gully Boy actor, Bhansali said that Alia comes from very high society, an urban, upper-class lifestyle that she lives in — for her to go to this world, to the other side of it completely. He further added that he began working on the actor's voice level as she speaks on a slightly higher note.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt/Twitter/@alia files