When it comes to fashion goals, actor Ranveer Singh leaves no stones unturned to make his fans go gaga through his experimental, funky and daring looks. Exhibiting major fashion goals, the Simmba star on Wednesday once again took to social media to share a slew of stunning photos featuring himself. However, what stole the limelight wasn't his uber-cool looks this time. Read on to know more.

Ranveer Singh's signature man bun

While Ranveer Singh is known for his abstract style, this time around, he opted for a much sombre approach. In the photos shared by the actor, he can be seen acing a basic t-shirt with an infectious smile on his face. A statement pendant, earring and a ring were used as accessories to amp up his style. Whereas his signature bun rounded off the entire look of the actor. While sharing the photos online, Ranveer Singh mentioned that 'Attitude and Gratitude' is something that always tops his list as he prepares to nail any style statement. Check out the post shared by Ranveer Singh below:

In another post, Ranveer Singh opted for a quirky black and white athleisure which was topped with a funky sports jacket. A beanie on his head and sunglasses completed his entire look. Meanwhile, matching sneakers only accentuated the funk quotient of his style. Take a look the post here:

As soon as the photos surfaced online, they garnered a plethora of likes in no time. Apart from fans, his Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star Alia Bhatt was also impressed with Singh's fashion sense. Taking to the comment section, Alia Bhatt said, "Umm lewkkkk" before adding a fire emoticon. Amid this, netizens also flooded his post with immense appreciation. While one said, 'power hai bhai', another wrote, 'handsome'. Check out the reactions below:

On the work front, Ranveer Singh was last seen essaying the role of cricket powerhouse Kapil Dev in the sports biographical film, 83. He is currently busy with the shoot of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Alia Bhatt. Apart from Ranveer and Alia, the forthcoming movie also features Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.

(Image: Instagram/@ranveersingh)