Alia Bhatt Begins Her Sunday With Song Kesariya From Ranbir Kapoor Co-starrer 'Brahmastra'

Newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will soon be seen in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming film 'Brahmastra', which is slated to release in September 2022.

Kriti Nayyar
Newlyweds Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have gone back to their work commitments after tying the knot earlier this month in a dreamy ceremony. While Bhatt is busy with Ranveer Singh co-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Ranbir is in Manali shooting for Animal alongside Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. 

Ranbir-Alia will also be seen together in their first big-screen outing, Brahmastra, which is set to release in September this year. The teaser of the film's first track, Kesariya, has also been receiving immense love from fans, with Alia also listening to it as she begins her Sunday. The actor recently posted a story of her enjoying the track as a part of her playlist. 

Alia Bhatt begins her Sunday with the song Kesariya from Brahmastra 

Taking to her Instagram stories on Sunday, April 24, the Gully Boy star dropped a still of Kesariya playing on her device and wrote, "currently listening..". Take a look. 

The soulful track, which showcases Ranbir and Alia's incredible chemistry, has been crooned by  Arijit Singh. It has been written by Amitabh Bhattacharya, while the music has been given by Pritam. 

The track was unveiled days before the duo's nuptials, by their close friend and Brahmastra filmmaker Ayan Mukerji. Wishing the pair ahead of their marriage, Ayan wrote, "For Ranbir and For Alia! And… For this Sacred Journey they are going to embark on soon  Ranbir and Alia… my closest and dearest people in this world… my happy place, and my safe place… who have added everything to my life… and given themselves completely and selflessly to our movie…!." 

He continued, "We just had to share a piece of their union, from our movie, from our song Kesariya, to Celebrate them… as a Gift to them, and to Everyone!! Wishing that the best of Energies and all the Blessings, all the Joy and all the Purity, surround them as they enter an amazing new chapter of life, together forever."

For the uninitiated, Brahmastra is an upcoming fantasy adventure film, which also stars  Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Ro, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Dimple Kapadia, Divyendu Sharma, and Dhruv Sehgal among others in pivotal roles. It will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. 

