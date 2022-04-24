Bollywood star Alia Bhatt tied the knot to her longtime actor boyfriend and childhood crush Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, 2022. The couple began dating after meeting on the sites of their forthcoming film Brahmastra in 2017. However, they did not meet on the sets of Brahmastra for the first time but on a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film set back in 2004.

The couple has often revealed how they first met on the sets of a Sanjay Leela Bhansali film when Alia Bhatt came in for Black auditions and Ranbir Kapoor was already assisting the filmmaker. The couple also sat for a photoshoot as Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to make a movie named Balika Badhu with them. A picture from the sets of the film is framed and hanging at the couple's residence. A fan page named RanbirKapoorUniverse recently shared a black and white picture featuring a young Alia Bhatt, who was 11 years old at that time, who could be seen resting her face on the Rockstar actor's shoulder who was 21 then. Take a look at the picture here.

More about Balika Vadhu

As per various media reports, Ranbir Kapoor once revealed how he and Alia Bhatt almost became co-stars in one of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films. He revealed the Padmaavat maker wanted to make a film named Balika Badhu with 22-year-old Ranbir and 11-year-old Alia Bhatt. Ranbir also revealed a photoshoot was conducted for the film. He also quipped he became a fan of the Gangubai Kathiawadi star at that time only. However, the film got shelved and Ranbir Kapoor made his debut alongside Sonam Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Saawariya.

Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor's wedding

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took the internet by storm as they tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. The actors exchanged vows in the presence of their close friends and family and also came out of their residences to meet with their fans. Taking to Instagram, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we’ve spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can’t wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites." "Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special," she added.

