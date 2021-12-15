Alia Bhatt Blushes As Ranbir Asks 'do You Remember When We Started?' At 'Brahmastra' Event

After working on his dream project for so many years, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji is currently gearing up for the release of his highly-anticipated film, Brahmastra. The film stars actor-couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as the lead pair, along with the iconic actor Amitabh Bachchan. On Wednesday, the sci-fi trilogy's helmer, Ayan, and Alia and Ranbir finally unveiled the first motion poster of the film featuring Ranbir standing tall in the backdrop of Lord Shiva. At the motion poster launch event in New Delhi, the trio also engaged in a fun interaction with the fans and followers present.

Before taking up the 'Q&A' round, Alia Bhatt recalling the team's hard work stated, "I can't help but go back to when it all started" and further asked Ranbir if he remembers when they began their work on Ayan's passion project. Ranbir was quick to respond, "I clearly remember when it started." Alia then goes on to ask, "What do you remember? Tell me about the first day we started work on Brahmastra." To which Ranbir jokingly answers, "You mean the first day that WE started?" Alia turns around blushing and holds his hands and turns around all pink in the cheek.

More about Brahmastra

Produced by Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures, the magnum opus will release theatrically on September 9, 2022, in five Indian languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada with a stellar ensemble cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni.

