'Darlings' Track 'La Ilaaj': Pain Of Alia Bhatt's Character Expressed Via Arijit's Voice

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Darlings. While the actor is leading the cast of the film, she has also donned the producer's hat for the first time. As the film's release is inching closer, its makers are dropping new updates. Recently, Alia Bhatt unveiled the film's soulful track La Ilaaj which features her character's struggles as she lives with an abusive husband, played by Vijay Varma.

Crooned by Arijit Singh, composed by Vishal Bhardwaj and penned by Gulzar, it marks the first song from the upcoming Netflix film. It features Alia Bhatt's Badrunisa, who is in an abusive marriage with Hamza, portrayed by Vijay Varma. The track showcases the right emotions of Badrunisa and also her mother who worries about her daughter. In the end, the lead could be seen tieing her hair in a pony as she dresses up in a red dress. The intense look on her face hints at her revenge-seeking intentions. Sharing the teaser of the track, Alia Bhatt wrote, "from our heart to yours! La Ilaaj out now."

More details about Darlings

Darlings is an upcoming crime thriller with dark comedy that stars Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma and Shefali Shah in the lead roles. The film also has Roshan Mathew playing a pivotal role. Helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings will arrive on the OTT giant Netflix on August 5. The film's trailer gave a sneak peek into how things will unfold as a domestic violence survivor decides to seek her revenge on her husband. Alia Bhatt is bankrolling the movie under her banner Eternal Sunshine Productions.

The trailer begins with Hamza announcing that he loves his wife but is leaving her. Soon after, his wife Badrunisa fils a missing complaint along with her mother. However, it is further revealed that Badrunisa had kidnapped Hamza to seek her revenge. As the trailer moves further, it reveals how Hamza had abused Badrunisa in the past and draws attention to domestic violence.