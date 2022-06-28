Bollywood's much-loved pair Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are soon going to experience the joys of parenthood. On June 27, the couple took the internet by storm by announcing the news of Alia's pregnancy.

As soon as the news surfaced online, it spread like wildfire with several fans and well-wishers pouring in congratulatory messages for the couple. Recently, just hours after announcing her pregnancy news Alia Bhatt changed her Instagram profile picture to a loved-up photo with Ranbir Kapoor.

Alia Bhatt changes her profile pic after announcing pregnancy

On June 27, Alia Bhatt changed her profile picture to a loved-up photo with Ranbir Kapoor which she had earlier called her 'favourite pic' when Neetu Kapoor had shared it on her Instagram handle while showering blessings on the soon-to-be parents. In the photo, Ranbir and Alia look head over heels in love with each other as they pose romantically while holding each other in their arms amidst the beautiful scenic location of a mountain.

Here, take a look at Alia Bhatt's display picture:

Neetu Kapoor shares Alia-Ranbir's picture post pregnancy announcement

On Monday, Neetu Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared an unseen picture of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor which seemed to be from one of the couple's trips together. Elated with the pregnancy news, Neetu captioned the picture as "God Bless" with various heart-shaped emoticons.

Here, take a look at the post:

As soon as the picture came online, fans assumed it to be from Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's proposal moment as one of the fans wrote, "IS THIS A PHOTO FROM RANBIRS PROPOSAL??" another wrote, "🥺🥺🥺what a beautiful pic🥺."Alia reacted to the beautiful post and wrote, “My favourite picture” along with various heart-shaped emoticons. Other celebs who reacted to the post include Anil Kapoor, Sonali Bendre, Maniesh Paul, Pinkie Roshan, Sussanne Khan, Karan Kundrra, and many others.

Alia Bhatt announces pregnancy

Earlier on 27 June, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic wherein Alia Bhatt is seen laying on a hospital bed with Ranbir Kapoor sitting beside her while wearing a cap, although his face is not visible. The couple could be seen looking at a monitor while they hid the sonogram image of their baby with an emoji. Sharing the pic, Alia wrote in the caption, "Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨"

Here, take a look:

Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt