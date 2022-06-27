When Alia Bhatt Said She Would Get Married When She Is 'ready To Have Babies'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most loved couples in the industry. The couple's big fat Bollywood wedding became one of the major highlights of the year. The duo tied the knot at their Vastu residence in April, earlier this year and since then they have been dishing out some major couple goals for their fans.

However, almost a few years prior to their wedding Alia Bhatt had made an interesting revelation about kids wherein she stated that she would get married when she feels she is ready to take on the responsibilities of kids.

Alia Bhatt opens up about her desire for kids

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are currently beaming with joy as the much-loved pair are soon expecting their first child. Alia treated fans with the delightful news of her pregnancy on June 27. Earlier in an old interview with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about the right time of marriage wherein she revealed that she will get married only when she feels she is ready to have babies. The Brahmastra actor in her statement stated:

"Nothing is cast in stone, right? So, if I feel that I'm in a position where I want to take such a step, then I will. I've always believed that I would get married because of kids. So, if I am like, ‘This is the time I want to have my children and am also ready to have babies,' I will get married."

Alia Bhatt announces pregnancy news

On 27 June, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared a pic wherein Alia Bhatt is seen laying on a hospital bed with Ranbir Kapoor sitting beside her while wearing a cap, although his face is not visible. The couple could be seen looking at a monitor while they hid the sonogram image of their baby with an emoji. Sharing the pic, Alia wrote in the caption, "Our baby ….. coming soon ♾❤️✨"

Here, take a look at the post:

Image: Instagram@aliaabhatt