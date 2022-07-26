Alia Bhatt Clears The Air About Ranbir Kapoor's Comment On Duo Expecting Twins

Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently made headlines after they announced that they were gearing up to welcome their child into the world. Ranbir Kapoor recently sparked rumours that the couple is expecting twins, as he played 'two truths one lie' in a recent video. Alia has now cleared the air about the matter and assured fans that she and Ranbir were not having twins.

Alia Bhatt having twins?

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actor recently spoke to Siddharth Kanan as she promoted her upcoming film Darlings and revealed that she is not expecting twins. She set the record straight and mentioned she was having one child, 'Singular'. He sarcastically said that there aren't enough things making headlines and Ranbir Kapoor's comment added to it. She revealed that she did not know her husband had sparked rumours with his recent video and mentioned that the world should pray for 'health, happiness and goodness' for the soon-to-be parents.

The rumours began when the actor was asked to tell the camera two truths one lie as he promoted Shamshera. To this, the actor said, "I'm having twins. I'm going to be a part of a big mythological film. I'm gonna be taking a long break from work." The clip sparked speculations as fans began to speculate which of the statements were true and wondered if Alia and Ranbir were expecting twins.

what is correct ✅ ? what is false ❌ ?



in my opinion, the "i'am having twins" is false, because ramayan will be finalised, he is in talks and for the long break, ranbir is taking a 2 months break after brahmastra to prepare for animal.



WDYT ?#ranbirkapoor pic.twitter.com/knRxggvKs6 — Ashh-Loove ♡♡♡ (@AishRanliaLoove) July 15, 2022

Alia Bhatt's pregnancy announcement

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram account on June 27 and shared some exciting news with her fans and followers online. She announced that she and her husband Ranbir Kapoor were soon going to welcome their child into the world and wishes poured in for the couple. In the pictures she shared, she and Ranbir were seen looking at the child on the monitor at the hospital as Alia was seen smiling from ear to ear. She captioned the picture, "Our baby ….. coming soon" and several fans, followers and friends of the duo from the film industry sent them their best wishes as they embark on a new chapter of their lives as parents.

