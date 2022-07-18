Are Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Expecting Twins? Here's Everything You Need To Know

After dating for five years, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022. The couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close family and friends. Over two months after their wedding, the couple took the internet by storm as they announced their pregnancy with an adorable Instagram post. As Ranbir is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Shamshera, he recently left fans amazed as he hinted at becoming a father to twins in a viral video.

A video of Ranbir Kapoor is going viral and has surely created a storm on the internet. In the video, the actor could be seen playing the game 'two truths one lie' in which he made one shocking revelation. During the game, the three statements that Ranbir gave were - "I'm having twins. I'm going to be a part of a big mythological film. I'm gonna be taking a long break from work." - and he left fans guessing which one is the lie.

Are Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor expecting twins?

Soon after the video began surfacing on the internet, the actor's fans could not help but guess the lie. Many gave reasonable answers while guessing what are the two truths. Fans also mentioned how Ranbir Kapoor is in talks to collaborate with Hrithik Roshan in an upcoming mythological film Ramayan. Others also mentioned how the actor spoke about taking two month's break from work to build a particular bodice for Animal during the promotions of Shamshera. However, many hoped for Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt to have twins. While Ranbir Kapoor did not confirm if he and Alia are going to welcome twins or not, here is the internet's take on his statements.

Fans react to Ranbir Kapoor's "twins" hint

Taking to Twitter, a fan shared their opinion and wrote, "in my opinion, the "i'am having twins" is false, because ramayan will be finalised, he is in talks and for the long break, ranbir is taking a 2 months break after brahmastra to prepare for animal." On the other hand, a fan penned, "HE IS HAVING TWINS NOW I AM SURE The last one is definitely the lie." Here is how others reacted to Ranbir's revelations.

what is correct ✅ ? what is false ❌ ?



in my opinion, the "i'am having twins" is false, because ramayan will be finalised, he is in talks and for the long break, ranbir is taking a 2 months break after brahmastra to prepare for animal.



WDYT ?#ranbirkapoor pic.twitter.com/knRxggvKs6 — Ashh-Loove ♡♡♡ (@AishRanliaLoove) July 15, 2022

HE IS HAVING TWINS NOW I AM SURE 😭😭



The last one is definitely the lie#RanbirKapoor https://t.co/uGiEx9PNOE — Riya (Love storiyaa stan) (@ranbir_craze) July 15, 2022

Twins is lie — Nishi prakash (@NishiPrakash8) July 15, 2022

i am sorry but it looks like ranbir was lying about the twins part. there were rumors already of him doing a mythological film which is ramayan, and the 2 months break part might be true too since maybe he wants to stay by alia in this phase, my hopes of twins are shattered 😭💔 — ًsy (@flrtruto) July 15, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor wasn’t lying when he said “Mujhe twins bhi banane aate hai” — nix ♡ (@NishthaParwanda) July 17, 2022

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt