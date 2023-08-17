Alia Bhatt recently made her Hollywood debut with the movie Heart of Stone. The film is available to stream on OTT. In a recent interaction with fans, the actress reveals why she did not do promotions for the film.

Alia Bhatt stands in support of SAG-AFTRA

Alia Bhatt hosted an ‘ask-me-anything’ session with his followers on Instagram today (August 18). During the interactions, her fans asked her several things about her personal and professional life. One of the followers asked the actress why she did not go all out for the promotions of her recent film Heart of Stone.

In reply to the question, Alia mentioned that she could not do heavy promotions as she stands in with the SAG-AFTRA strike. She wrote, “As a team, we stand behind the SAG-AFTRA strike, and as a mark of solidarity, we haven't been promoting the movie..” She, however, added that she is aware of the love she has been receiving for the film and knows that all her fans liked it. She continued, “However I've been seeing all your messages and the outpouring of love!! Thankful for you all and sending all the love right back to you (heart emojis)”

What is the SAG-AFTRA strike?

The SAG-AFTRA strike is a protest demonstrated by writers and actors in Hollywood. The strike began on May 2, 2023, by the writers and soon the Actor’s Guild joined too. The twin strike came into effect on July 14, 2023. This is the first time in 60 years, that both the actors and the writers are on strike at the same time.