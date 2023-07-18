Leonardo DiCaprio 'stands In Solidarity' With SAG-AFTRA Strike

The actor’s and writers’ strike of Hollywood has another addition to its long list of supporters. In the latest update, actor Leonardo DiCaprio has extended his support to the twin strike. He took to his social media account to show his support in the movement.

3 things you need to know

The writer’s strike in Hollywood began on May 2, 2023 and was recently joined by the Actor’s Guild too.

The twin strike came into effect on July 14, 2023.

This is the first time in 60 years, that both the actors and the writers are on strike at the same time.

Leonardo DiCaprio extends support to SAG-AFTRA

Titanic fame Leonardo DiCaprio took to his social media on July 17 to show his solidarity with the Screen Actors Guild- American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA). Taking to his Instagram stories, the actor wrote, “I stand in solidarity with my Guild. #SAGAFTRAstrike”. His stand in the matter is being hailed by fans and followers.

(Leonardo DiCaprio took to his social media to extend support | Image: Leonardo DiCaprio/Instagram)

Leonardo DiCaprio is not the only actor who has joined the ongoing strike. Previously, actor Priyanka Chopra, being a member of the SAG-AFTRA, also extended her support to the movement. Taking to her Instagram stories, she too shared the logo of the union and wrote, “I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow”. Apart from them Margot Robbie, Christopher Nolan, Matt Damon, Issa Rae and Emily Blunt have also extended support for the strike.

Production, promotion and streaming are on halt

As per union rules, members of the SAG-AFTRA, while on strike, cannot partake in any promotions or promotional interviews. Not just promotions, but all production work like auditions, rehearsals, readings and shooting is also supposed to be shut down. This will impact all scheduled releases, movies in production and also post-production work for films that are already shot.