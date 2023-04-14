Alia Bhatt Drops UNSEEN 'happy Day' Photos With Ranbir Kapoor On First Wedding Anniversary

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today (April 14). On the special occasion, the actress took to social media and shared a series of unseen photos with her husband Ranbir. In one of the photos, the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actor can be seen hugging Alia tightly. Apparently, the throwback photo is from the couple's haldi ceremony. The second photo is from Ranbir and Alia's Maasai Mara trip. It was here that Ranbir had proposed to Alia. In the third photo, the couple seemed lost in each other's eyes while dancing together. Captioning the photo, she wrote, "happy day." Take a look at the photos below.

As soon as she dropped the photos, several celebrities including Neha Dhupia, Mouni Roy, Deepthi Reddy, Rahul Vaidya and Anu Ranjan among others took to her comment section and wished the couple. Neha wrote, "Alia, Ranbir, Raha (with a red heart)." Mouni penned, "Happy first you both." While Rahul penned, "Happy first to you two," "Happy Anniversary beta. wish you all happiness togetherness always," commented Anu.

Earlier today, Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also wished the couple with unseen photos. Soni penned, "On this day last year my sweet heart’s promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times." Soni added, "Happy Anniversary you two." She wished the couple a joyous journey and wrote, "Wishing you both a joyous journey onwards." Neetu wrote, "Happy anniversary my beautiful people. My heartbeats. Love and blessings."

More about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began dating after they met on the set of Brahamastra. After dating for almost five years, the couple tied the knot on April 14 in 2022. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November of the same year.