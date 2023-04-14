Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Wedding Anniversary: Soni Razdan, Neetu Kapoor Share UNSEEN Pics

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have completed one year of marital bliss today (April 14). On the special occasion, Ranbir and Alia's mothers Soni Razdan and Neetu Kapoor shared unseen photos from the couple's wedding. Alongside the posts, they penned heartfelt notes, wishing the couple.

Soni took to social media and shared a series of photos. The first photo gives a closer glimpse of Alia and Ranbir holding each other's hands. In the second photo, they were seen sitting in the wedding mandap with folded hands. In the third photo, the couple can be seen all smiles as they take pheras. While Alia wore an intricately embroidered ivory saree, Ranbir opted for a colour-coordinated sherwani.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram handle, Soni Razdan wrote, "On this day last year my sweet heart’s promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times." Soni added, "Happy Anniversary you two." She wished the couple a joyous journey and wrote, "Wishing you both a joyous journey onwards." Take a look at the post below:

Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor's loving post for their 'heartbeats'

Neetu Kapoor penned a short yet sweet note for her 'heartbeats' Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on their first wedding anniversary. She wrote, "Happy anniversary my beautiful people. My heartbeats. Love and blessings." The Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar's sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy first anniversary to Raha's mummy and Daddy! Take a look at the posts below:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor began dating after they met on the set of Brahamastra. After dating for almost five years, the couple tied the knot on April 14 in 2022. They welcomed their daughter Raha in November of the same year.