Alia Bhatt Earns Praise For 'positivity' From Ranbir's Mom Neetu On Her Birthday

As Alia Bhatt turned a year older on March 15, wishes have been pouring in from her friends and colleagues in the industry. However, it was her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s mother, Neetu Kapoor’s wish for her that won many hearts. Neetu Kapoor posted a picture of Bhatt and penned a heartfelt caption. Neetu wrote, “Happy birthday to the coolest, happiest girl I know.”

She further asked Alia to keep inspiring everyone with her “positivity and strength”. Neetu added, “Love you loads”. Alia received sweet wishes from Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar and several others.

Alia receives a birthday wish from Neetu Kapoor

On Alia Bhatt's birthday, her sister Pooja Bhatt shared the posters of her films like Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sadak 2, Gully Boy, Udta Punjab, Highway, and others. She then posted a BTS pic in which Alia got ready for one of her shoots. "The girl I will always see off-screen before she transforms like a chameleon into the dazzling array of women she gives life to on-screen! Happy Birthday, Alia.. you make us all so damn proud!," wrote Pooja Bhatt.

Meanwhile, Alia recently revealed her first look from S.S Rajamouli's upcoming directorial, RRR. In the film, she will be seen playing the role of Sita. A day back, Alia promised fans that she will unveil her look at 11 am on her special day. After the announcement was made, netizens rushed to express excitement.

Apart from this, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time in the upcoming fantasy drama, Brahmastra. However, the shooting of the same is put to a halt as Ranbir has tested positive for Covid-19. The movie also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna in pivotal roles.

The 28-year-old is already basking in the success of her recently released Gangubai Kathawadi teaser. It was on February 24, when Bhatt unveiled the video. She also penned a heartwarming note for filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. "Happy Birthday, Sir. I can think of no better way to celebrate you and your birthday. Presenting a part of my heart & soul. Meet .. Gangu!," she wrote. Soon, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neeti Mohan, Shahid Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari, Arjun Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, and others dropped endearing comments.

