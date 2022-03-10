Alia Bhatt Gorges On Burgers And Fries As Her Film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Hits Century

Known for her versatility in films, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt has once again proved her unmatchable aura and charm by gracing the character of Gangubai Kathiawadi in the film of the same name. Apart from Alia, the film also stars, Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, and Shantanu Maheshwari. The film is directed by ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali was released theatrically on February 25. The film has crossed a Box Office collection of more than Rs 100 crore worldwide.

Alia Bhatt enjoys burgers and fries as Gangubai Kathiawadi marks a century at BO

Taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt dropped adorable yet cute snapshots of her enjoying burgers and fries in the name of the film's success. The first picture features the 2 States actor showcasing her half-eaten 'vegan burger' and fries, while in the second pic, she is seen taking a big bite from her burger. The Raazi star wrote in the caption, "Happy century to Gangubai and happy vegan burger + fry to Alia Thank you for all the love".

Fans couldn't resist themselves as they hailed the actor in the comment section. One wrote, "No one can play Gangubai Kathiawadi better than you", another one quipped, "Thank you for all your very beautiful tones games in all videos like diamonds @aliaabhatt". One comment that caught everybody's attention was of Alia's Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh as he wrote, "NOMNOMNOM".

After the film, Gangubai Kathiawadi, marked 108.3 crores worldwide, Bhansali Productions shared a poster of the film with the words '108.3 crores worldwide gross box office'' written on it. The caption stated, "Itna saara pyaar dene ke liye (For so much love) THEEEENK YOUUUU. BOOK TICKETS: link in bio #GangubaiKathiawadi, IN CINEMAS NOW! #SanjayLeelaBhansali @aliaabhatt @ajaydevgn @shantanu.maheshwari @prerna_singh6 @jayantilalgadaofficial @penmovies @saregama_official."

Alia Bhatt on the work front

On the professional front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in her next magnum opus RRR, also starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. The RRR release date was recently fixed for March 25, 2022, after facing several delays. Apart from this, she also has Jee Le Zaraa alongside Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. She will also be seen in Brahmastra alongside her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt