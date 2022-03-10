'RRR': First Glimpse Of Celebration Anthem Featuring Alia Bhatt, Ram Charan, Jr NTR Out

SS Rajamouli is currently gearing up for the release of his much-awaited film RRR, which will see Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and others take on pivotal roles. The makers have been sharing several glimpses from the film, which has indeed piqued the interest of fans and most recently shared the first glimpse of the film's 'celebration anthem'. The RRR release date was recently fixed for March 25, 2022, after facing several delays.

First glimpse of RRR celebration anthem out

SS Rajamouli himself took to social media on Thursday and penned down an exciting note as he shared some news with his followers about his much-awaited film. He mentioned that the song was initially meant to play at the end of the film, but the team could not hold that excitement. He announced that the RRR celebration anthem would release on March 14, 2022, and fans are over the moon about the news.

He assured fans that the 'joyful' song would be sure to uplift their spirits. He wrote, "We thought of surprising you with this song at the end of the movie but we couldn't hold our excitement! Kicking off the countdown to #RRRMovie & uplifting your spirits with the joyful #RRRCelebrationAnthem from 14th."

As he shared the news, he also posted the first glimpse of the song through a poster that featured Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. Alia stunned in a bright pink ethnic outfit and the trio looked magnificent together in traditional outfits. Sharing the same post Ram Charan promised fans they would 'set the stage on fire', while Jr NTR mentioned the number would get the audience's 'heart racing'.

Have a look at the first glimpse of RRR celebration anthem here

We thought of surprising you with this song at the end of the movie but we couldn't hold our excitement! 🤗



More about RRR

Set to release on March 25, 2022, SS Rajamouli's RRR is all about Telugu pre-independence freedom fighters. Ram Charan and Jr NTR will be seen stepping into the shoes of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem respectively. Ajay Devgn will also be part of the star-studded RRR cast and fans can't wait to see their favourite actors share the screen.