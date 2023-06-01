Alia Bhatt's Grandfather Narendranath Razdan Dies Aged 93

Alia Bhatt's grandfather and Soni Razdan's father, Narendranath Razdan, died on Thursday. He was 93 at the time of his passing. Soni Razdan shared a photo of her father on her Instagram handle and announced the news. She captioned her post, "Daddy" with a breaking heart. Narendranath Razdan was unwell and admitted to the hospital for the last few days.

Soni a couple of minutes later edited her Insta caption and wrote, "Daddy, grandpa, Nindi - our Angel here on earth.

We are so thankful to have called you ours.So grateful to have lived a life basking in your incandescent glow. So blessed to have been touched by your kind, loving, gentle and always vibrant soul." She further wrote, "You have taken a piece of us with you but we will never be parted with your spirit. It inhabits us all and will remind us always of what it truly means to be alive." The veteran actress concluded her caption and wrote, "Wherever you are - it’s now a happier place because of that beautiful laugh of yours.

We love you our silly, beautiful, funny boy - until we meet again."

Alia Bhatt remembers her grandfather

A couple of minutes after Soni Razdan informed the news of her father's death, actor Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share a throwback video of her grandpa. The actress shared a video from what seemingly looks like Narendranath Razdan's birthday celebrations. In the video Razdan can be heard speaking. The video also features actor and Alia's husband Ranbir Kapoor. Sharing the video, Alia wrote, "My grandpa. My hero."

She further informed that her grandpa was full of life and played golf and worked until the age of 93. She also called him and amazing storyteller and informed that he often played with his great granddaughter Raha Kapoor. Check out her post below:

Alia misses IIFA due to grandpa's deteriorating health

Alia Bhatt missed this year's IIFA Awards as her grandfather Narendranath Mishra was admitted to the hospital due to health related issues. The actress bagged the Best Actor Award Female for her role in the 2022 film Gangubai Kathiawadi.