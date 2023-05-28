Alia Bhatt Pens Apology Note After Missing IIFA 2023: Sorry I Couldn't Be There...

Alia Bhatt, who won IIFA Best Actor in a Leading Role (Female) for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi, has penned a note thanking the audience. In her note, she apologised for not being able to receive the award in person. The actress skipped the award ceremony owing to her grandfather's reportedly deteriorating health.

Alia Bhatt shared the note on her Instagram Stories and wrote, "Thank you so much IIFA. Sorry I couldn't be there in person to receive the award. A special thank you to the audience for your constant support. This brings me and the entire team so much joy!"

Why Alia Bhatt skipped IIFA 2023?

The actress skipped the award ceremony this year as her grandfather and mom Soni Razdan's father Narendra Razdan is admitted to the Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. Earlier today, the actress was spotted visiting the hospital. A paparazzo shared a video of the actress going in a car to meet her Nana (grandfather). "Alia Bhatt off to Breach candy hospital," read the caption.

All about Alia Bhatt's film Gangubai Kathiawadi

Coming back to Gangubai Kathiawadi, the actress received immense praise from the audience and critics for her performance as Gangubai. Helmed by Sanjeela Bhansali, the movie, set in the 1960s, revolved around Gangubai (whose life was documented in the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai authored by S Hussain Zaidi), who worked for the rights of sex workers and the well-being of orphans. The movie, released in February 2022, also starred Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Jim Sarbh, and Ajay Devgn (in an extended cameo).

Alia Bhatt's upcoming projects

The actress was last seen in Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna in the lead. Next, she is gearing up for the release of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, co-starring Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The movie will release on July 28. She also has Heart of Stone, which will mark her Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot.