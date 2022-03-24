Alia Bhatt Greeted With 'RRR' Chats During Shooting Of 'Brahmastra' With Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt recently delivered one of the notable performances in her career, Gangubai Kathiawadi, a film that has entered the Rs 100-crore club. The actor will now star in RRR, which is releasing on Friday. Another film she would feature in later this year will be Brahmastra.

The two upcoming films got linked together recently when the Badrinath Ki Dulhania star was shooting for Brahmastra in Varanasi. There seem to be a buzz around RRR as locals of the area cheered for the film and she too responded in style.

Alia Bhatt greeted with RRR chants during the Brahmastra shoot in Varanasi

After the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Alia was in the news for her birthday celebrations. She returned to work for the shooting of Brahmastra. Her appearance with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor at the Mumbai airport as they left for the venue, and the duo then being clicked at the Varanasi Ghat had been a talking point.

While there were a few months left for the release of Brahmastra, as it would hit the theatres in September, and audiences seemed to be more excited for RRR at the moment. Alia and Ranbir were travelling on a boat, as a part of the shooting or heading to the shooting spot with the former donning a yellow saree and the latter donning a red-white ensemble with jeans.

A video has emerged where a group of locals cheered for the stars when they spot them. Within seconds, someone shouted 'RRR'. Hearing that, Alia shouted the name of the film back at the locals.

Some of them seemed to be fans of Ram Charan too, as one of them shouted 'Jai Ram Charan', but Alia perhaps did not hear that. She reportedly plays the role of his character, Alluri Sitarama Raju's wife Sita in the movie.

RRR to release on Friday

RRR is all set to hit the theatres on Friday and has been directed by Baahubali fame SS Rajamouli. The plot of the movie revolves around Ram Charan and Jr NTR's characters, two real-life Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem's friendship and rift before they join hands to take on the British in 1920.

The film also stars Ajay Devgn and has been written by Rajamouli's father, veteran screenwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who had also penned Baahubali.

