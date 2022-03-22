'RRR': Release Date, Screen Count, Cast, Budget, Shoot Locations, Advance Bookings & More

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus RRR is all set for its release. Starring Jr NTR, Ram Charan and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles, the film has managed to be in the headlines ever since it was announced. It was postponed multiple times due to the pandemic but is now finally making its way to theatres.

With only five days left for the grand release of the SS Rajamouli-helmed project, we bring you details about its screen count, shoot locations, release, budget and many more.

RRR release date:

The Ram Charan starrer is set to hit the big screens on 25 March 2022.

RRR Screen Count

As per various media reports, RRR will premier on 10k screens across the world and it will be the highest number for an Indian film to date. The makers are in talks with overseas distributors to release the movie on around 2,500 screens in the USA.

RRR Cast

Along with the lead trio comprising of Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Alison Doody, Samuthirakani and Ray Stevenson in pivotal roles.

RRR Budget

As per reports by the Hindustan Times, the budget of the highly talked about film, RRR, is around ₹336 crore. The whopping amount also exceeds SS Rajamouli's last blockbuster film Baahubali: The Conclusion.

RRR Shoot Locations

As per various media reports, the action drama was filmed in India and Ukraine. RRR's catchy energetic track Naatu Naatu was filmed in Ukraine. Jr NTR, Ram Charan and others stayed in Kyiv for two weeks for the shoot.

RRR Advance Booking

As per reports by Filmybeat, in Hyderabad City, advance booking has grossed over Rs 2.5 crore and more than 75% of shows are yet to open. Whereas, the Hindi version of RRR has crossed the Rs 1 crore mark from its advance booking, which is said to be the fastest in 2022. RRR's Hindi version will have the biggest release this weekend considering the impressive pre-booking numbers.

More about RRR

RRR is set in the 1920s. It is a fictional story that is inspired by the Telugu freedom fighters, Alluri Sitarama Raju portrayed by Ram Charan and Komaram Bheem portrayed by NTR.

(Image: @RRRMovie/Instagram)