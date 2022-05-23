Alia Bhatt Has Sweet Reaction To Mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor's 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' Trailer

Fans were eagerly awaiting the release of Neetu Kapoor's much-awaited film, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and the makers recently dropped the trailer, raising the curiosity among the audiences. While numerous celebrities and fans reacted to the trailer, even the veteran actress' daughter-in-law and actor Alia Bhatt expressed her delight after she watched the trailer.

Alia Bhatt reacts to Neetu Kapoor's Jug Jugg Jeeyo Trailer

Alia Bhatt recently took to her official Instagram handle and shared the trailer of Jug Jugg Jeeyo on her Instagram story. She stated that she could not wait to watch the film. In the Instagram story, she added heart emojis to convey her excitement for the movie.

Neetu Kapoor gets emotional during Jug Jug Jeeyo Trailer Launch

A grand trailer launch event was also hosted in the entertainment capital, Mumbai, during which the Do Dooni Chaar star was seen getting emotional as she remembered Rishi Kapoor. When asked about her late husband, Neetu simply said that he would've been extremely happy to see her upcoming movie. She further added that Jug Jugg Jeeyo is 'special' to her as it marks her return to the Bollywood film industry. She said, "I am sure he's going to be very happy seeing this beautiful film that Raj (Mehta) has made. This movie will always remain so special to me. This is like I am coming back in a Hindi film."

More about Jug Jugg Jeeyo

The trailer begins with a dreamy wedding celebration of the lead actors, played by Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani. However, as they spend time with each other, they decide to file for divorce. As Varun Dhawan decides to reveal this truth to his father, played by Anil Kapoor, he learns that even he is planning to get separated. Filled with love, tragedy and heartbreak, the Jug Jugg Jeeyo trailer takes audiences on a roller-coaster ride of emotions.

Varun Dhawan plays Kukoo, Kiara Advani enacts the role of Naina, Neetu Kapoor essays Geeta, Anil Kapoor plays Bheem. Manish Paul as Gurpreet, Prajakta Koli as Ginny, Tisca Chopra as Meera, Varun Sood are some of the other members of the cast. Directed by Raj Mehta, the movie is set to have a theatrical release on June 24, 2022.