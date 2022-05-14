Last Updated:

Watch | Ranveer Singh, Neetu Kapoor Dance On 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu'; Remind Fans Of 'good Old Days'

Ranveer Singh and Neetu Kapoor grooved on some classic Bollywood beats on the stage of the popular reality show 'Dance Deewane Juniors.' Watch the video here.

Princia Hendriques
On the sets of the popular dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors, Ranveer Singh and Neetu Kapoor brought back the classic days of Bollywood. The 36-year-old actor is currently basking in the compliments he is receiving for his latest socio-comedy drama film Jayeshbhai Jordhaar which was released on May 13, 2022. Promoting the same, he reached the sets of the popular show and wooed the audience with his usual upbeat and funky persona. 

This time, the actor made the fans nostalgic by grooving with the 63-year-old actor who was touted as one of the leading actors of the 70s and 80s Bollywood. Check out the duo bursting some classic Bollywood moves on the stage together. 

Ranveer Singh, Neetu Kapoor groove on 'Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu'

Taking to their official social media handles, Colors TV shared a glimpse into the latest episode of Dance Deewane Juniors featuring Ranveer Singh who is promoting his latest film Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Keeping up with his trademark flamboyant style, the actor sported a printed shirt paired with pink pants and white shoes. The video was posted with the caption, ''Classic Bollywood hit songs + Neetuji + Ranveer Singh. Yeh rare sight witness kijiye only and only on Dance Deewane Juniors #GrandPremiere!''

In the clip, Neetu Kapoor, who wore a green traditional attire, matched her steps with Ranveer Singh on Bollywood classic tracks like Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu and Khullam Khulla Pyar Karenge. Co-judges Marzi and Nora Fatehi were seen clapping along and enjoying their performance along with the audience. Check out the video below.

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

The comment section was filled with people who commented about how they were reminded of the golden days of Bollywood. One netizen commented, ''Awesome.. Neetu ji.. Reminds me of your good old bubbly days.'' On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor's daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahani wrote, ''This is so cute !!!''

On the professional front, Neetu Kapoor is gearing up for her comeback on the big screen in the family entertainer Jug Jugg Jeeyo alongside Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor. The film is set to open in theatres on June 24, 2022. 

