Alia Bhatt Is All Smiles In Unseen Photo With Her Grandfather As The Latter Turns 93

Shaheen Bhatt and Alia Bhatt share an adorable bond with their maternal grandfather, which is often seen on their social media feeds. The former took to her Instagram and wished her grandfather, who is celebrating his 93rd birthday. Take a look at the picture of Alia and Shaheen, as they smile wide beside their grandpa.

Alia Bhatt and Shaheen Bhatt wish their grandfather a happy birthday

The elder Bhatt sibling took to her Instagram feed on Wednesday, June 16, 2021, which marks the 93rd Birthday of their paternal grandfather and architect Narendra Nath Razdan. Shaheen shared a picture of her grandpa as his younger self and followed it with a selfie of him, Alia, and herself. All three of them had wide grins as they posed for the camera.

Shaheen captioned the carousel post as, “Happy 93rd birthday to my most favourite face in all this world”. The post has received over 5.2k likes since it was shared on the social media platform, with wishes and love pouring in from the fans and followers, in the comments. Take a look at some of them, here.

The actor has recently founded a brand, which does conscious clothing for kids, so as to not cause any damage to the earth. Following this, her Instagram feed has been flooded with adorable pictures of children as she promotes the brand as well as the cause behind it. In a recent post, she described the brand as, “Ed-a-Mamma - a brand that cares about children & the world we live in”.

Alia Bhatt on the work front

The actor is all set to play the titular role in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, which is adapted from the Hussain Zaidi authored book by Mafia Queens of Mumbai. She will be sharing screen space with Shantanu Maheshwari, who plays her husband Ramnik Lal, as well as a bunch of other actors including Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, and Ajay Devgn. The movie is directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and releases on July 30, 2021. Apart from this, the actor is all set to make her Telugu debut with the movie RRR opposite Ram Charan, and will also star in the Ayan Mukerji movie Brahmastra.

