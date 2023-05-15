Alia Bhatt Jets Off To Seoul Ahead Of Gucci Cruise Show 2024

Alia Bhatt was recently snapped at the Mumbai airport. The actress was heading to Seoul, South Korea to attend Gucci Cruise 2024 runaway show. She was announced as the first Indian global ambassador of the Italian luxury house on May 11.

Alia was captured by the photographers at the airport. She stepped out of her car, greeted the paps, and posed for pictures. The actress sported a denim-on-denim look. She styled her off-white shirt with denim flared pants and a matching oversized coat. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star completed her look with black block heels and a brown coloured Gucci Bamboo handbag. Take a look at the video below:

Alia Bhatt becomes first Indian global ambassador of Gucci

Alia Bhatt became the first Indian Global Ambassador of Gucci. She shared the news on social media. The actress dropped two photos. In one of the photos, she sported a pink shirt paired with black jeans and silver hoops earrings. In the second photo, Bhatt opted for a beige pantsuit and completed the look with a grey handbag. Sharing the photos on Instagram, she wrote, "I am honored to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together. @gucci" Take a look at the post below:

More about Gucci Cruise 2024 Runaway show

After Alia Bhatt shared the news, the luxury fashion house announced that she will be attending the upcoming Gucci Cruise 2024 runaway show at Gyeongbokgung Palace, Seoul on May 16. This event will mark Gucci's 25 years in South Korea. Several K-celebrities including IU, Shin Min Ah, New Jeans' Hanni, Lee Jung Jae, Go So Young, Kim Hee Ae, Kim Hye Soo, Lim Ji Yeon, Shin Hyun Bin, Lee Yeon Hee, BIBI, Ki Eun Sae, Leeseo (IVE), Kim Shin Rok, Jeon So Ni, Winter, and Kim Na Young among others will attend the event.