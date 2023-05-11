Alia Bhatt Reacts To Becoming Gucci's First Indian Global Ambassador

Alia Bhatt recently became the first Indian global ambassador of the Italian luxury house, Gucci. Now, the actress has reacted to it. She took to social media and penned a note of gratitude.

Alia shared two photos on Instagram. In the first photo, she can be seen wearing a pink shirt teamed with black pants and silver hoops earrings. In another photo, she donned a beige pantsuit with a grey handbag. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "I am honored to represent the house of Gucci not only in India but at a global stage. Gucci’s legacy has always inspired and intrigued me and I’m looking forward to the many sartorial milestones we create together. @gucci" Take a look at her post below:

Alia Bhatt to attend Gucci Cruise 2024 runaway show

With this update, Alia Bhatt joined the ranks of global ambassadors at Gucci including Harry Styles, K-Pop group New Jean's member Hanni, Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae, Mina Shin, Japanese star Jun Shison, A$AP Rocky, and Dakota Johnson. The other prominent faces of the luxury brand include Julia Garner, Elliot Page, Halle Bailey, and Liu Wen.

After stepping into the fashion industry. She will be attending the upcoming Gucci Cruise 2024 runaway show at Gyeongbokgung Palace, Seoul on upcoming Tuesday. The event organised by the fashion house will mark its 25 years in the country.

More about Alia Bhatt's MET Gala debut

Alia Bhatt made a stylish debut at MET Gala 2023. She wore a white pearl-encrusted ball gown by Prabal Gurung. The outfit was encrusted with 100,000 pearls. After denying the designer's invitation several times, this year, the actress decided to give it a chance. She took to her Instagram handle and penned a note about her experience. She wrote, "Met Gala -- Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. I have always been fascinated by the iconic Chanel brides. Season after season, the genius of Karl Lagerfeld shone through in the most innovative and awe-inspiring couture. My look tonight was inspired by this and in particular by supermodel Claudia Schiffer's 1992 Chanel bridal look."

"I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with 100,000 pearls is a labour of love by @prabalgurung. I'm so proud to wear you for my first Met. A girl can never have too many pearls... and the right accessories to complement the look which in our case translated to the bow of pearls on my hair. Oh, and it's white, for my Choup-ED," Alia concluded.