Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal Spotted Lounging Together At Airport

Alia Bhatt, along with Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, created a buzz recently when they were captured separately at the Mumbai airport. Interestingly, a video capturing their meet-up has now surfaced and is going viral on social media. Bhatt was on her way to attend an event for her upcoming film Heart of Stone.

3 things you need to know

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif left for an undisclosed location.

Alia Bhatt will attend Netflix's Tudum event on June 17 in Brazil.

Katrina and Alia will be seen together in Jee Le Zaraa next.

Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif spend time together

Alia Bhatt was recently headed to Brazil to attend Netflix's Tudum event. Hours after, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif left for an undisclosed location. A fan who clicked a photo with them said that they reportedly headed to New York. The trio ran into each other and spent some time together at the airport lounge while waiting for their flight.

In the viral video, Vicky can be seen giving a warm hug to Alia while the Fitoor actress was sitting on a couch. Later, the trio indulged in a deep conversation.

(Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif at Mumbai airport | Image: Twitter)

Was Ranbir Kapoor the 'topic of discussion' among them?

The video sparked curiosity among the netizens who wondered what Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, and Katrina Kaif were discussing. It received hilarious reactions from the fans. While many said that they were discussing Ranbir Kapoor, others thought that they might be discussing something about Jee Le Zaraa.

Netizens react to the viral video of Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal| Image: Instagram

A user wrote, "All three talking about Ranbir Kapoor." Another oen penned, "I wonder what's the topic of such deep discussion? RANBIR KAPOOR obviously." While one wrote, "Saari Jee Le Zaraa ka discussion yahin karloge? Leave something for scriptwriters too, other fan commented, "It's just good to see their bond. It's refreshing."