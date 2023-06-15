Alia Bhatt Has Unmissable Reaction To Paps Calling Her 'Sita' | WATCH

Quick links:
As Alia Bhatt jetted off to Brazil for an event, she reacted to being called Sita. (Image: Varinder Chawla)
Why you’re reading this: Alia Bhatt is rumoured to be playing the role of mythological character Sita in the upcoming film Ramayana. The speculation fueled further when she met with the Dangal director at his office in Mumbai last week. Now, as Alia jetted off to Brazil for an event, she reacted to being called 'Sita', which many took as a positive development as far as the casting rumours are concerned.
3 things you need to know
Alia was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday night as the actress flew off to Brazil for the Netflix Tudum event. At the airport terminal, the actress was addressed as Sita mam by the paparazzi. After a few seconds of confusion, Alia realised what they were talking about and covered her face in embarrassment. She later posed for the cameras before entering the airport.
Alia's Cute Reaction On being Called Sita Mam.she will play Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor's Ram in Ramayana.— Crazy 4 Bollywood 💙 (@crazy4bolly) June 15, 2023
#Ramayan #Aliabhatt #Ranbirkapoor pic.twitter.com/IPJMMfI61t
Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, if comes to fruition, will be one of the biggest films to come out of India. It is allegedly supported by one of the most renowned visual effects firms in the world and is putting together one of the largest casts to ever appear on an Indian screen. According to reports, the film’s production is expected to begin by the end of the year.
(Alia Bhatt is rumoured to star in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana | Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram)
On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. She will also feature in Heart of Stone, marking her Hollywood debut. It will be released on OTT later this year. The actress also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara in her kitty.