Alia Bhatt Has Unmissable Reaction To Paps Calling Her 'Sita' | WATCH

Why you’re reading this: Alia Bhatt is rumoured to be playing the role of mythological character Sita in the upcoming film Ramayana. The speculation fueled further when she met with the Dangal director at his office in Mumbai last week. Now, as Alia jetted off to Brazil for an event, she reacted to being called 'Sita', which many took as a positive development as far as the casting rumours are concerned.

Nitesh Tiwari is rumored to headline a big budget film based on Ramayana.

The movie is rumoured to have cast Ranbir Singh as Ram, Alia Bhatt as Sita and Yash as Ravana.

A source revealed that the film is expected to go on floors by the end of the year.

Alia Bhatt reacts getting called Sita

Alia was spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday night as the actress flew off to Brazil for the Netflix Tudum event. At the airport terminal, the actress was addressed as Sita mam by the paparazzi. After a few seconds of confusion, Alia realised what they were talking about and covered her face in embarrassment. She later posed for the cameras before entering the airport.

Alia's Cute Reaction On being Called Sita Mam.she will play Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor's Ram in Ramayana.

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, if comes to fruition, will be one of the biggest films to come out of India. It is allegedly supported by one of the most renowned visual effects firms in the world and is putting together one of the largest casts to ever appear on an Indian screen. According to reports, the film’s production is expected to begin by the end of the year.

Alia Bhatt's work front

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. She will also feature in Heart of Stone, marking her Hollywood debut. It will be released on OTT later this year. The actress also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zara in her kitty.