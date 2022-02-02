Alia Bhatt Looks Intense In New 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Poster; Trailer To Release On Feb 4

Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt has several projects in her kitty, yet, fans are waiting for her another woman-centric film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial is a biographical crime drama set in the 1960s. While fans are thrilled to watch how Alia Bhatt will portray the role, the makers are keeping viewers entertained with regular updates about the movie. The Raazi star recently unveiled a brand new poster of the film and also announced the release date of its trailer.

Taking to her Insatgram handle, Alia Bhatt recently shared a new poster from her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The poster has Alia Bhatt in an intense look as she poses in a white coloured ethnic ensemble. She accessorised her look with some bangles and heavy anklets and also had bold makeup on. She left her wavy hair open and looked fierce. Sharing the poster, Alia Bhatt wrote, "Aa Rahi Hai Gangu." She further announced the film's much-awaited trailer will be released on February 4, 2022.

Gangubai Kathiawadi release date

Gangubai Kathiawadi was earlier scheduled to release on February 18, 2022. However, due to a surge in COVID-19 cases by the end of 2021, governments of several states imposed restrictions on public places, including theatres, that led to a slight delay in the film. As cases count came down, the makers of the film announced a new release date. The film will now hit the theatres on February 25. To announce the same, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram handle and shared two gorgeous pictures of her standing under the moonlight. The actor draped a shawl as she laughed while facing her back to the camera in the picture. In the caption, she wrote, "Dekho chand aaya … chand nazar aaya. Gangu bhi aa rahi hain .. 25th February Ko."

Details about Gangubai Kathiawadi

Gangubai Kathiawadi is a biographical crime drama, which revolves around the life of a girl named Gangubai from Kathiawad, who became one of the most powerful women on Kamathipura. The film also has Ajay Devgn, who will play the role of Karim Lala. Ahead of the film's release, the movie is set to have a grand premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February. the film has been selected for Berlinale Special at the film festival. This segment is dedicated to exemplary cinema.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt