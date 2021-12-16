Alia Bhatt's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' To Have World Premiere At 72nd Berlin Film Fest

Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film Gangubai Kathiawadi is about two months away. The film, helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, will mark Alia Bhatt's first collaboration with the ace director. While fans are eager to watch Alia Bhatt's never-seen-before avatar and acting, Sanjay Leela Bhansali is leaving no stones unturned in making it a blockbuster and taking the film to a worldwide audience. The movie is set to make its grand world premiere at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival in February.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial has been selected for Berlinale Special at the Berlin International Film Festival. This segment is dedicated to exemplary cinema. The criteria of this year's selection is the films shot during the COVID-19 pandemic.

'GANGUBAI KATHIAWADI' TO HAVE WORLD PREMIERE AT BERLIN FILM FEST... #SanjayLeelaBhansali's #GangubaiKathiawadi - starring #AliaBhatt and #AjayDevgn - to have its world premiere at 72nd Berlin International Film Festival. #PEN pic.twitter.com/4KnA4MfMQy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 15, 2021

Berlin Film Fest on screening Gangubai Kathiawadi

In the past few years, several Indian films were showcased at Berlin Film Festival. The Festival's Artistic Director Carlo Chatrian quipped in a press note that the festival is happy to present the Alia Bhatt starter and continue the tradition of being a special setting for Indian movies. The artistic director further revealed they chose Gangubai Kathiawadi as it has a socially relevant subject, which is not only exclusive to India. He also mentioned the story of the film impressed the selection committee from the very beginning.

Alia Bhatt on her upcoming movie

Alia Bhatt wrapped up the shoot of Gangubai Kathiawadi back in June, this year. The actor shared pictures with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and the entire crew of the film as she wrote about the movie. She penned how it took them two years to complete the film due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She mentioned the movie is a part of her and wrote, "But through all that and more.. what I take away is the gigantic life-changing experience! Being directed by sir has been a dream all my life, but I don’t think anything would have prepared me for the journey I was on for these two years.. I walk out of this set a diff person today! I love you sir! Thank you for being you .. there is truly NO ONE like you."

Gangubai Kathiwadi is a biographical crime drama, based on the life of Gangubai Kathiawadi, also known as the Mafia Queen of Mumbai. The film shows how a simple girl from Kathiawad rose to become the madam of a brothel in Kamathipura. The movie is scheduled to hit the theatres on February 18, 2022.

Image: Instagram/@aliaabhatt