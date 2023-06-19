Alia Bhatt Makes A Chic Statement In Denim As She Returns From Brazil

Alia Bhatt was recently in São Paulo, Brazil for the trailer launch of her upcoming film Heart of Stone. The movie also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in major roles. After the event, the actress landed back in Mumbai on Monday morning.

3 things you need to know

Heart of Stone marks Alia Bhatt’s Hollywood debut.

The film will be an OTT release streaming on Netflix.

It will be released on August 11.

Alia Bhatt's stylish appearance at the Mumbai aiport

After attending the Netflix Tudum event in Brazil Alia returned to Mumbai on June 19. The actress was seen sporting a denim on denim look. Her ensemble featured an oversized jacket with baggy jeans, which she paired with a white graphic T-shirt. The Darlings star also wore a chunky pair of glasses and a white side-bag with matching sneakers.

Alia Bhatt reveals her character in Heart of Stone

In her latest revelation, Alia shared insights about her character in the film Heart of Stone, where she portrays Keya Dhawan, the primary antagonist. She explained that Keya is on a quest to find a highly powerful artificial intelligence known as a "heart," possessing the extraordinary ability to predict the future.

What sets this film apart is its diverse range of shooting locations spanning the globe. Alia mentioned that the production took place in captivating settings such as the Sahara desert, Iceland, and the Italian Alps. This global backdrop adds depth and richness to the film's visual experience.

Alia expressed her enthusiasm for taking on the role of a female lead in an action-packed movie. This concept greatly appealed to her and played a significant role in her decision to make her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. She further expressed her desire to continue exploring opportunities in English-language films, demonstrating her passion for expanding her international acting career.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will also be seen in Rocky and Rani ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. She also has Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra in her kitty.