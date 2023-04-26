Alia Bhatt On Managing Career, Daughter Raha: I Go To Therapy Every Week

Alia Bhatt recently opened up about juggling between her career and fulfilling mom duties. The actress said that thoughts like 'if she is doing right with her baby and work' often make her anxious. She further stated that she has a healthy amount of 'mom guilt.'

In an interview with Vogue, Alia said that there is a lot of pressure on women to ace both, career and parenting. She added that it's important for new mothers to get that time off work to "gather their bearings". Accepting how her "star status" makes it less challenging for her to manage both, Alia said that she often wonders what people think of her.

'I go to therapy every week'

In the same interview, Alia Bhatt mentioned that she takes good care of her mental health. She shared that she goes to therapy every week where she voices these fears. "I go to therapy every week where I voice these fears." The actor added that the therapy helps her understand that this is not something that she will be able to figure out on day one or five or even ten. She said. "it’s an ever-evolving, ever-growing process. You have to be able to pick up the pieces of yourself and build a new every day." "There’s nothing like, ‘Oh I’ve got it together... I’m coping excellently... I have all the answers.’ No one has all the answers.”," she said.

On the professional front, Alia was last seen in Darlings alongside Vijay Varma. The film also starred Shefali Shah. Talking about her upcoming projects, the actress will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani opposite Ranveer Singh. She has also completed the shooting of her upcoming Hollywood film Heart of Stone. The film stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in key roles. This will mark her Hollywood debut. Apart from this, she also has Jee Le Zara in her pipeline.