Alia Bhatt Flies Out Of Mumbai Ahead Of Met Gala 2023; Poses With Fans At Airport

Alia Bhatt was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actor, with no makeup look, was seen wearing a yellow co-ord set. Alia was all smiles for the shutterbugs. She was also seen posing with her fans.

Alia Bhatt will be reportedly making her Met Gala debut this year. She will be the third Indian to be attending the fashion event after Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone. The actor is yet to confirm the news. Check out her airport video:

Alia Bhatt shares photo of Ranbir Kapoor, Raha

Earlier, on April 24, the actor shared an adorable photo of her husband Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Raha. In the photo, Ranbir could be seen sitting next to Raha, who was in her stroller. Sharing the photo, Alia Bhatt wrote, "I think have become the best photographer since the 6th of November. My world." Alia Bhatt welcomed her daughter Raha on November 6, last year. Check out the photo below:

Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who tied the knot on April 14, last year, welcomed their daughter Raha in November of the same year. The couple announced their pregnancy in June by sharing a cute photo of themselves from a sonography clinic in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who featured in Ayaan Mukerji's Brahmastra Part One: Shiva, tied the knot at their house Vastu in Mumbai. It was attended by close friends and family.

Alia Bhatt's work front

Alia Bhatt was last seen in the film Darlings, also starring Shefali Shah and Vijay Varma in important roles. The actor is now gearing up for her film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring his Gully Boy co-star Ranveer Singh. The film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. Alia Bhatt will also be marking her Hollywood debut with the Netflix film Heart of Stone. The film, directed by Tom Harper, also stars Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.