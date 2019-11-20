Alia Bhatt Left Awestruck After Seeing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi Sets

Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one director who is best known for his work that has visual vibrancy. His on-screen portrayal generally includes classic costumes and accessories, traditional vibe and sets that are larger than life which is memorising to watch. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has successfully set a new kind of filmmaking in the industry. There is a different kind of aura in each of his films that the viewers experience. Be it Bajirao Mastani or Devdas, Sanjay Leela Bhansali creates magic onscreen. Hence, when Alia Bhatt was left awestruck after looking at the set of her upcoming movie Gangubai Kathiawadi.

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt: When The Actor Dished Out Major Fashion Foals In Casual Denim

Reportedly it is said that Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt’s reaction after seeing the sets was priceless. Apart from that, it is the first time that Alia Bhatt and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have collaborated for a project. Alia Bhatt was stunned to be the part of the project even more after looking at the sets.

It is also reported by a reputed news portal that a source related to the movie said, Alia Bhatt was completely mind-blown by looking at the magnanimity of the sets. The film set of Gangubai Kathiawadi is not only larger than life but also a lot more beautiful and grand than Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s previous movies like Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela and Padmaavat. There is many a fine detailing that has gone in the making of the set and it is grander than anyone can imagine, the source added.

ALSO READ| Gangubai Kathiawadi: Who Is Alia Bhatt Portraying In The Film?

Professional Front

On the work front, Gangubai Kathiawadi reportedly will star Ajay Devgn opposite Alia Bhatt in the lead role. Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt has many interesting projects in her kitty like Bhrahmastra, Takht, RRR, and Sadak 2. Ajay Devgn is currently busy with Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Sanjay Leela Bhansali will work on Baiju Bawra after the completion of Gangubai Kathiawadi which will feature Ranveer Singh in the lead role.

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt Shares A Glimpse Of Sis Shaheen's Much-anticipated Book With A Quirky Caption

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt Plays Peekaboo With Elder Sister Shaheen Bhatt On Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.