Alia Bhatt Opens Up About Filming Tum Kya Mile In Freezing Weather With Ranveer Singh

Alia Bhatt is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She recently visited Kolkata for a promotional event. During the media interaction, she opened up about her experience of shooting in snow-capped mountains.

3 things you need to know

Alia Bhatt shot for Tum Kya Mile four months after delivering her baby girl, Raha.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan in pivotal roles.

The film will release in cinema halls on July 28.

Alia Bhatt recalls shooting in snow-clad mountains

The shooting of Tum Kya Mile took place amid the snow-clad mountains of Kashmir. Alia Bhatt donned chiffon sarees in the freezing weather. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared her experience during the shoot and praised the entire team, including co-star Ranveer Singh, for the special care during the shoot.

Alia revealed that shooting the song without warm clothing was difficult. Despite the tough conditions, she said that she displayed her dedication and professionalism by giving her best. She added that the team took great care to ensure her comfort on set by providing heaters and leg warmers.

"But I must praise myself a bit, I am a trooper in that sense. I go with the flow and I am always focused on getting the job done. Wearing a puffer jacket over that chiffon saree would have taken away the beauty, so I was happy doing it as I got to live my dream," she said.

Alia Bhatt praises Ranveer Singh for taking care of her

During the shooting, Alia Bhatt said that she wore chiffon sarees, which were not ideal for the cold weather. However, she stated that the team's constant support and attention made the experience manageable. The actress further said that his co-star Ranveer Singh, who was clad in jackets, made sure to provide some respite to Alia by offering her his jacket in-between the takes.

"Ranveer, who was wearing jackets, would keep putting them on me in-between takes to provide some respite," she said.

(Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh shot for Tum Kya Mile in freezing cold weather | Image: Instagram)

The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared that she handled the situation with a positive attitude and a "trooper" spirit. She said that she remained focused on delivering her best performance and not letting external factors deter her.

After the release of the song Tum Kya Mile, the film's director publicly apologised to Alia for subjecting her to the harsh cold weather during the shoot. He playfully mentioned how he, too, fell drastically ill, perhaps due to some karmic punishment for making the actress endure the freezing temperatures.

Additionally, he acknowledged Ranveer Singh's nervousness as it was his first romantic song shot in the mountains. He further praised him for his determination and resilience.